His Dad Remarried And Created Conflict With His New Family, So He Was Forced Into Therapy. Now He’s Saying It’s A Waste Of Time And He Wants To Leave It All Behind.

Therapy usually works best when participants are open to it. However, this blended family has more of a penchant for finger pointing than talking it out.

Forced to join family therapy with his dad’s new family, one teen wonders why he’s expected to fix a mess he never asked to be part of.

Read on for the full story.

AITA For snapping at my dad that family therapy is a waste of time because my stepmom and her kids just point fingers and I’m already 18 and on my way out anyways? My stepmom Sarah’s kids do not like me or my dad. But they’re more so angry at Sarah because her and their dad aren’t together anymore.

The conflict is Sarah’s fault, really.

The issues are here because Sarah lied about the kind of person their dad actually was for most of their lives. So Sarah’s kids worship him and blame Sarah for the marriage not working.

The teen doesn’t feel like family therapy is a good use of his time.

We all go to family therapy, but the whole thing is a waste of time because Sarah and her kids just point fingers the whole time and aren’t receptive to anything the therapist says. My dad forces me to come too, saying I’m also part of the family. But I didn’t willingly marry into this mess and I don’t want anything to do with it.

He starts trying to make excuses to miss their sessions.

This week, I said I wanted to stay home because I had a lot of homework, including a huge presentation I had to rehearse for. My dad gave me the usual spiel about two hours of therapy a week not getting in the way of anything and it’s to make our family better.

He finally loses his cool when his dad refuses.

I was stressed about the presentation and snapped at my dad that family therapy is a waste of time. Sarah and her kids just want to point fingers, and I don’t get why I have to be there because I’m 18 and on my way out anyway. I didn’t marry into this family and don’t want any part in their mess. My dad originally grounded me and took away my electronics.

The two make up, but his dad stands his ground on the importance of therapy for all of them.

Luckily, he gave me my electronics back the same night, but then lectured me about how he was disappointed. I could make time to help Sarah and the kids are struggling. I still think there’s no reason for me to be there, and me snapping at him was deserved. AITA?

At the end of the day, he knew he wasn’t the one who needed therapy the most.

What did Reddit think?

Becoming a legal adult does come with benefits that would help in a situation like this.

This commenter lays out their two cents.

It’s clear Sarah shouldn’t be dragging other people into her mess.

Therapy is a place to be open with your feelings, right?

These therapy sessions only had him feeling like an extra in someone else’s drama.

As the sessions dragged on, he realized healing wasn’t happening here, at least not for him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.