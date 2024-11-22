His Father Got Him A Gift He Wanted, But When His Wife Told Him He’d Have To Wait Until Christmas To Have It, He Decided To Get Revenge On Her Via Jewelry

Some people can be really hard to shop for, so when there’s something you know they want, it can be easy to hold onto the item for a present.

That’s exactly what happens in today’s story when a wife decides that a book her father-in-law gave her husband would become a Christmas present from the kids.

He’s not happy about having to wait until Christmas to read the book, so he decides to get revenge on his wife.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Long game Christmas revenge on my wife. My father bought a book for me last week. It something he saw by chance and knew I was interested in the subject. He gave it to me in front of my wife, who grabbed it and told us that it would do as a Christmas gift for me from one of the kids. I understood where she was coming from because I am a nightmare to buy for because I have enough. But I wanted her to suffer a little, so coming home from work I saw a jewelry store was having a sale.

He saw something he knew his wife wanted.

They were getting rid of old stock ready for Christmas. I saw something that my wife had been hinting at, so I phoned her asking if we had x amount of money in the account for me to get it. I knew we had but I wanted her to bite.

His wife has to wait until Christmas.

She did, I got the item and told her she would have to Christmas Day to see what it was. She’s been asking me 4 times a day and texting me all the time asking what it is. All I say is ‘it’s something from your Christmas list.’ A long slow petty revenge, but she’ll be happy on the day.

That’s pretty much equal and justified revenge.

The wife turning a gift from his dad into a Christmas gift from the kids definitely deserved revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Another husband and wife get similar petty revenge.

This reader is not okay with the wife regifting the dad’s gift.

Another reader doesn’t think he really got revenge.

He might be too nice.

It would be interesting to know if his dad was okay with the wife regifting his gift.

In the end, the wife gets exactly what she wants, so it may not really be revenge.

As long as they’re happy…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.