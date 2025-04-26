Her Dad Lit Firecrackers Indoors, So His Daughter Finally Took A Stand Against His Pattern Of Reckless Behavior

Respect is often expected in families, but it isn’t always earned.

AITA for refusing to apologize to my dad? I (22F) yelled at my dad (50M) yesterday after he lit up firecrackers indoors, feet away from us while we were having dinner. He’s not mentally ill. Hearing yelling itself gets me super anxious, let alone the sound of firecrackers just a couple of feet away from me.

I yelled at him and told him to grow up, which isn’t like me at all. I never lash out or get angry, but right there, I lost control.

He, however, looked at me with a grin and said, “The next one will be aimed at you.” I looked him dead in the eyes and told him to try. He stopped after my mom yelled at him and then acted like the victim. Now, he’s giving everyone the silent treatment.

My mom told me today that I should apologize for raising my voice at him. I refused, and she said, “He’s your father. Doesn’t he deserve an apology even if you didn’t do anything wrong?” I was speechless. I know I’m not in the wrong here.

I’m sick of apologizing for not doing anything wrong — low grades, not greeting him properly first thing in the morning, hiding bad grades, hiding good grades because it’s never enough, laughing too loud, making jokes, laughing to myself. I’m done. This is ridiculous. AITA?

