His Former Boss Kept Complaining To HR About His Photo Calendar, So When He Found His Boss Had Family Pictures In His Office He Took Action

You spend a lot of time in your workplace. So making it feel a bit more cozy would be nice, right?

Well, a man shares how his previous boss simply hated pictures in workspaces and kept complaining about it to Human Resources.

Imagine the surprise when the man found out his boss had pictures of his own family in his office.

He had to do something.

Let’s read the story.

Don’t like my calendar? Say goodbye to family pics! I had a boss who tried really hard to be one of the guys to our faces and then tried to get several of us fired by petty complaints. One rule in the business was that no pictures were allowed in workspaces. He targeted me due to my age and went after my Astronomical calendar with an ‘anonymous’ complaint to HR.

He sounds like a joy to be around.

We watched him taking pictures of our work areas, so it wasn’t really anonymous. HR sent me a copy of the calendar and said “Even though no individuals are depicted…..” So, I put up a calendar of quotes from famous people on their birthdays. We saw him snapping pics like a tourist and sure enough, HR contacted me to tell me that since no one was depicted and the writing was small, it was OK.

He had to do something to remedy the situation.

That evening I walked into his office and snapped pictures of his office with the 12 different images of his wife and kids and dropped the printed copies at HR with his name tag in the picture. You would think we had removed a kidney without anesthesia! He boxed them up and literally cried at the injustice of it all! The best revenge of all was seeing him get fired for some of the same antics. I lasted until full retirement and got to laugh about it.

What a storm in a teacup.

Didn’t his boss have more important things to worry about?

Apparently not.

