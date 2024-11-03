His Girlfriend Is Upset That He’s Adding Up Her Daily Calories And Says He’s Shaming Her, But He Claims He’s Just Looking Out For Her Health

A boyfriend (let’s call him Mr. Perfect Body) offers to help his girlfriend lose weight after she expresses dissatisfaction with her body.

AITA for telling my girlfriend the exact amount of calories she ate in a single day? My girlfriend is on the bigger side, which is something I do not mind. I am on the more fit side, I’m pretty lean, have well defined muscles and probably around 15% body fat. I used to be about 40 pounds heavier and lost the weight pretty simply. My girlfriend always complains about her weight and her body. I tell her I find her sexy for so many reasons outside her body and it didn’t matter to me whether she got bigger or smaller.

Eventually she decided she wanted to lose weight, I offered to help and when I pointed out things she could be doing better she gets mad at me. She isn’t losing weight currently and in fact says she is gaining a few extra pounds. I ask her what exactly she eats in a day, she says she eats healthy so she should lose weight. I question that and we have an argument. I tell her that if she wants to show me, let me just spend a day with her and see what she eats in a day. She said only if I don’t make comments on what she’s eating as she’s eating it. I agreed.

Now by the end of the day she had consumed, a plate of avocado toast that was about 400 calories, a coffee that was 110 calories, an 800 calorie salad from chick fil a and a fry (as a “reward” for the salad) and veggie burrito that was about 500 calories. Along with snacking but throughout the day. Her total consumption was about 2200 calories.

At the end of the day I explained this to her. My exact words were that the amount of calories she is consuming is the amount I need to maintain my weight as a man 5 inches and 20 pounds bigger, who is constantly active. So chances are she’ll slowly gain weight eating like that and that eating healthy isn’t going to guarantee she’ll lose weight. She got super pissed at me and told me I wasn’t helping her and was just shaming her. I told her I want to help her but she did not listen. AITA?

Reddit is kind of mixed here.

This person says sure he’s nice about it, but he has to tread lighter.

This person says he’s the jerk because he pressured her into the constructive criticism.

This person says not the jerk, but knows how his girlfriend is feeling.

