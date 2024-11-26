His Grandparents Think His Mom Should Raise His Stepsister, But His Mom Has Said Multiple Times That She Does Not Want To See Or Take Care Of Her Ex-Husband’s Love Child

An affair can often lead to divorce, and child custody can get messy.

AITA for asking my grandparents how they can be so cruel after they accused my mom of the same? Two years ago my parents marriage ended because my mom found out dad was cheating and had another woman pregnant. My sisters and I (17m, 15f and 14f) wanted nothing to do with dad afterward and he was not given any formal custody. It was a decision left for us to decide if we wanted to see him. We didn’t. He had a daughter with the other woman a year ago. Now their daughter was taken by CPS and is currently sitting in foster care.

My grandparents, dad’s parents, want my mom to raise her so we will know her and so she will have us growing up. Mom said no. At the same time they were trying to pressure us to accept visits with her so she’ll know us anyway, but my sisters and I are not interested. My guess is they want us to meet her so we’ll ask mom to raise her.

Mom did get a call and was asked if she would take her by a social worker, but her no was the last contact we had with the social worker. We only had contact once before that where we/she was asked if visits between us and the girl were wanted. They weren’t. My mom tries to keep me and my sisters out of it, but I have heard her lose her cool and answer the phone to tell my grandparents to leave her alone. I also heard my grandparents call her names and remind her over and over that my sisters and I are related to this girl and mom should want us to know each other and be close.

I heard mom cry the other night, so I called my grandparents and told them to leave my mom alone. They tried to defend themselves, but I told them to stop. I brought up them calling my mom cruel earlier that day and I asked them how they could be cruel. I asked why didn’t they take their granddaughter and why do they want her to be somewhere she’s not wanted or loved or cared about. They spluttered over the phone, but I didn’t let them really speak. I told them that’s exactly what they’re trying to set her up for and it’s not good. I told them none of us want her here or want a relationship and they’re the cruel ones trying to force her in here anyway. The went crazy yesterday over what I said. Mom finally blocked them but they’re also trying to make themselves heard via social media. AITA?

