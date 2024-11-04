His Sister Sold Her House And Spent All That Money Traveling With Her Family, But Now She Wants To Move In With Her Brother Without Paying Rent

Travel and experiences are certainly important, but it’s also important to make responsible decisions.

AITAH for Refusing to Let My Sister’s Family Live in My House After They Sold Theirs for a “Dream Vacation”? So, I (32M) own a modest three-bedroom house that I’ve been paying off for the last ten years. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s mine, and I’m proud of it. My sister (29F) and her husband (31M) are the typical free-spirited types. They’ve always talked about quitting the rat race, living life to the fullest, all that. Well, a few months ago, they finally did it—they sold their house during a booming market, thinking the profit would fund a year-long break to travel.

They believed they could stretch the money by traveling cheaply, staying in hostels or Airbnbs, and getting by with occasional odd jobs. At first, they stayed in nicer places and ate out a lot, thinking they had plenty of cushion, but within two months, they were out of money. They underestimated how quickly expenses would pile up, especially with two young kids (7F and 5M) to feed and care for. Now that their funds are drained, they’ve decided to stop full-time travel but don’t want to settle down yet. Instead, they asked to live with me, rent-free, for the next 10 months while they “figure things out.” They say they’ll still try to take some occasional trips if they find super cheap deals, but for the most part, they want to stay at my house.

I told them no. My house isn’t big enough, I don’t want the disruption, and I certainly don’t think it’s fair for them to live off me because their plan failed. I offered to help them find an affordable rental or even cover part of their expenses for a couple of months so they could get back on their feet, but that wasn’t enough. My sister blew up at me, calling me selfish and accusing me of being jealous of their “adventurous lifestyle.”

To make it worse, my parents are siding with her, saying that family should help family and that I’m being too rigid. The thing is, my parents live in a small apartment and can’t take in my sister’s family, which is probably why they’re pushing it on me. They say I don’t understand the “value of experiences” and that I should be more supportive. Some of our mutual friends are also saying I should be more understanding, but I think it’s completely unreasonable to expect me to house their whole family for nearly a year just because they didn’t plan properly. AITAH?

