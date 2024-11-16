His Wife She Kept Ordering Takeout Food Even Though They Couldn’t Afford It, So Her Husband Cut Her Off Financially

How do you deal with a spouse who spends a lot of money, but they’re not spending their own money?

In today’s story, a husband is complaining about his wife who’s not working but keeps ordering takeout food. He cut her off and moved some money around to make sure she wouldn’t spend so much anymore.

Now, she’s mad at him.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITAH for completely cutting my wife off from our finances because she wouldn’t stop ordering takeout? I am 41 years old and male. My wife is 39 years old. My wife doesn’t work due to a minor disability. It’s not as if she cannot work, but she complains of discomfort and exhaustion all the time.

This man gave up on the idea that his wife would be able to go back to work again.

The discussion over her working basically ended five years ago, and I have completely given up on the prospect of her ever having a job again. Seeing as she doesn’t even come close to qualifying for disability and brings in no income, we currently live entirely off my salary.

He noticed that her spending habits had become way out of proportion.

I do not mind financially supporting her, but my wife’s spending habits have gradually become more and more reckless. It began with her ordering takeout twice a week, and then that escalated into three times a week. And now, she’s ordering takeout nearly every day.

He makes sure to buy enough food, yet she still orders takeout food.

This is all despite our fridge being stocked constantly. I do the shopping, and I make sure to even keep our freezer full of things she would only have to microwave.

He admitted that they cannot afford to spend this much!

Last month was a particularly heavy one for her. She spent $1,176 on delivery apps alone. We cannot afford this. There were several days that she ordered twice.

So he canceled her credit card and moved their money to his own account.

I may have reacted harshly, but on Friday, I pulled money out of our savings, completely paid off the card, and then canceled it. I then removed all the money from our joint account and funneled it into my own account. Apparently, my wife learned this when she tried to order takeout.

He came home one night and found his wife lying on the floor.

She tried to call the company who explained the card had been canceled. She texted me asking what had happened, and I responded that she was cut off. Well, when I walked in the door that evening, my wife was lying on the floor dramatically saying that she had, “low blood sugar.” I told her she could eat any of the food we have in our fridge or freezer.

He also assumed that she threw away any evidence that she ate earlier that evening.

I also noticed that she took the garbage out, probably for the first time in a decade (I’m surprised she even knew where the outdoor bin was). I can only assume she was disposing of the evidence of what she ate (as she was pretending to have not eaten). But I honestly don’t care enough to dig through the garbage to find it.

Now he’s asking if he’s overreacting to the situation.

She was furious at me all weekend. Was what I did over the top?

What do you think about this? Let’s check out what others on Reddit have to say.

She’s learning her lesson the hard way.

