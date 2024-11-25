Her Husband Wants A Special Breakfast Request While She Cooks For Their Daughter, But It Leads To Unexpected Tension When She Doesn’t Comply

When you’re in charge of breakfast, the last thing you want is everyone putting in their own order.

So, what would you do if you were already cooking a specially requested meal for yourself and your child, but your spouse wanted something totally different?

Would you just make it for them since you’re already in the kitchen?

Or would you say no and tell them to handle it themselves?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this very situation, and her husband is not happy with the outcome.

Here’s what happened.

AITA For not making eggs for my husband, when I was already cooking? So, I was about to make a dish from some leftovers from last night for my daughter and me. It requires eggs and has the word “eggy” in the name we use for it. I asked my husband if he wanted some before I started making it to gauge how much I would need to make. He said no, but he’d love some fried eggs on toast. I told him I wasn’t making fried eggs on toast; I was making eggy rice for my daughter and me, and if he wanted something else, he’d have to make it himself. I thought it was fine and went to make the food. About half an hour after my daughter and I had finished eating, my husband went into the kitchen and started to slam the cabinets.

Here’s where their opinions on what happened differed.

I ask him what’s up, and he snaps at me, saying that I’m selfish for only cooking for myself. I told him I wasn’t just cooking for myself. My daughter wanted eggy rice, so I made it for her and some for myself while I was at it. I also told him I had asked him if he wanted some, too, but he’d said no. Now he’s mad at me because it would’ve taken minimal effort for me to cook another super simple dish while I was already cooking, which is true. It would’ve taken the same amount of time, and I would only need a skillet, but it was not what I was cooking. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but eggs are really simple to make.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

As this person points out, slamming cabinets is very immature.

Yes, eggs can be a pain to cook.

This person points out that he responded to the wrong question.

Excellent thoughts.

Always choose your battles wisely.

They may need to sit down and have a long talk, because cooking eggs isn’t worth damaging their marriage.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.