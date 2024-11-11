November 11, 2024 at 8:48 am

‘I am livid at this!’ – Walmart Customer Thinks The Mirrors At Stores Are Giving Young Girls Body Image Issues

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jenniferdejordy

A woman named Jennifer posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against Walmart for a very specific reason: she thinks the mirrors in the girls’ section of the store contribute to body image issues among young girls.

Source: TikTok

Jennifer said that she was in a Walmart store and she was surprised after she stepped in front of a mirror and noticed that the mirror made her body look all out of whack.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “Are we trying to cause little girls to have body dysmorphia!!”

Source: TikTok

Jennifer wrote in the video’s caption, “I am livid at this! Why make the ‘fun house’ mirror with afformations and then place it in the little girls section!!!”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@jenniferdejordy

I am livid at this! Why make the “fun house” mirror with afformations and then place it in the little girls section!!! #fyp #walmart #protectourchildren #shaming

♬ original sound – Jenniferdejordy

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one individual didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok

She might be on to something…

