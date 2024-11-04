Impatient Customer Cuts In A Drive Thru Line And Ends Up Fleeing To A Chorus Of Angry Honks and Shouts

There’s a certain unspoken rule when it comes to waiting in a drive-thru line: wait your turn.

So, what would you do if someone cut the drive-thru line right in front of you after you’d been waiting patiently?

Would you let them go? Or would you retaliate?

In the following story, one driver deals with this very situation and decides to fight back.

Here’s how it went down.

Cut the drive thru line? You have awakened a honking giant. I can’t even believe this happened to me. We live in a society of laws and structures. Then some jerk in an ugly Chevy Suburban decides she wants to cut the drive-thru line. I was just minding my own business, waiting at the speaker box for the cashier to take my order. I guess we had been waiting a few minutes, and the lady behind me in a big SUV decided she didn’t want to sit anymore. She cut around me and pulled right up to the window ahead of my truck.

I was flabbergasted. It had been a long day of sitting in jury duty for me, and I sure wasn’t in the mood for whatever this lady was trying to pull.

Angry, he yelled out the window and made a scene.

“Hey, what the heck are you doing?” I screamed out the window as I leaned on my horn. I could feel the collective will of every other car in the line egging me on. “Don’t serve that car!” I yelled. “Line cutter!”

The cashier, who had a clear view of everything that happened, smiled and waved the jerk on. She didn’t go inside or to the back of the line. She just left. Enjoy the 2.5-mile drive to the next nearest McDonald’s line cutter. I made sure to apologize to the cashier for yelling in his earpiece like that. He said he would have done the same thing. Tensions run high when lamp-warmed pre-packaged frozen meat-like sandwiches are at stake.

Most of us learned not to cut in elementary school.

