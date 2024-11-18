Impatient Driver Honks At A Neighbor Who Refuses To Rush, But Ends Up Being Completely Embarrassed By Bystanders Who Taunted Her Mercilessly

For some reason, rude drivers seem to think they own the road.

Imagine sitting patiently at a red light, being cautious in a spot known for bad visibility, only to have a neighbor pull up and start honking like it’s a personal offense.

In the following story, a few neighbors team up to teach a person doing this very thing a lesson.

Here’s how it went down.

Neighbor instantly shamed by me and other neighbors for unnecessarily honking at me So, I have a neighbor who is just kind of toxic. She’s kind of a princess and owns a personal trainer business. She’s usually nice to me in person but regularly fights with others. Anywho, yesterday, I was turning out of my neighborhood. It was in the evening, so it’s unlikely anyone was in a rush to get to work or a doctor’s appointment or something. I was on my way to hang out with friends. I never turn right on red at this particular intersection because I can’t see around the corner, and people drive like maniacs here. There’s usually a kid on an ebike that blasts through, and I was almost hit last time I tried turning on red, so I just wait until the light is green because it’s safer.

Anyway, this neighbor came up behind me and HONKED at me while the light was still red and furiously motioned for me to go. I looked behind me and shook my head “no,” and this set her off, and she started yelling at me. Luckily, just as she was doing this, two other neighbors passed by on foot. I stuck my head out the window and was like, “Hey, can you make her stop honking at me?” They had already seen everything, and she’d been rude to them in the past, and they were happy to oblige.

One taunted her with an eyebrow waggle, and the other was like, “Where’s the fire?” It was more playful, which made her rage look even more pathetic. When the light turned green, I even waited just a second longer to mess with her, and then we drove off. She was so embarrassed that she drove a safe distance behind me, even as I was slowing down to see if she would pass me. This story isn’t as dramatic as others, but it was fun nonetheless.

