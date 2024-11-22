Judge Orders Him To Repaint The House Awarded To Ex-Wife, So He Chooses The One Color She Despises

Some people have a unique way of handling a breakup, especially when the court gets involved.

So, what would you do if you had to repaint a house as part of a divorce settlement?

Would you choose a neutral color?

Or would you paint it the only color you’re not supposed to use?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this very predicament and takes the latter approach.

Here’s what he did.

Any color but yellow Years ago, I was working at Sherwin Williams Paint. A guy came in and ordered multiple gallons of the brightest yellow exterior paint. I put it in the computer, started mixing it, and just out of conversation, I asked him what he was painting.

He clearly wasn’t happy she won a home in the divorce.

“Well, I’m going through a divorce, and I own several homes. My future ex-wife won one of MY HOMES in the divorce. The judge ordered that I also had to repaint my home, which she won.” He continued, “So I asked her ‘what color would you like me to paint it?’ and she said ‘any color but yellow.’ So I decided I’m going to paint it bright yellow. My lawyer is not happy with me.” I’ll never forget this guy. I used to have the picture of the completed house, but this was probably 13 years ago.

Yikes! She must’ve been pretty mad.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this.

Genius! She probably got to live there a lot longer.

A purple house may be worse than a yellow house.

Sounds like a must-visit neighborhood.

Always test your paint colors!

Maybe the wife secretly loved yellow.

Or, at the very least, got enough extra money out of him to change the color.

