November 11, 2024 at 10:49 am

Kia Customer Said It Takes 41 Hours To Fully Charge Her Electric Car At Home. – ‘Do your research on home chargers before you buy one.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@cristal_vera

I think electric vehicles sound like a wonderful idea, but I gotta ask the BIG question: what’s with all the charging issues?

A TikTokker named Cristal posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about the major issue she has with her Kia EV6.

Source: TikTok

Cristal wrote in the text overaly, “do your research on home chargers before you buy one.”

Cristal went inside the Kia and showed TikTok viewers that the car was currently 50% charged and was charging at a rate of 1.1 kW…and it was going to take over 41 hours to charge the vehicle completely.

Source: TikTok

In a comment on the video, Cristal wrote, “When I take it to the superchargers it takes about 30 min depending on what the charge was before. It’s actually pretty fast.”

I think she might’ve just solved her problem…

Source: TikTok

Check out her video.

@cristal_vera

And it was already at 50% 😂 #electriccar #kiaev6 #kiaev6gt #car #carsoftiktok #electricvehicle #carcharger #ev #funny #dissapointed #comedy #foryou

♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song – julie on the internet

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared some advice.

Source: TikTok

Another individual was amused.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

She’s pretty frustrated about this…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter