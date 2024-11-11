He Chose To Pick Up His Friend Over His Mom, Who Arrived At The Same Time In A Different Airport. Now His Mom’s Feelings Are Hurt By The Choice.

What would you do if you needed to pick up two different people from two different places at the same time?

Who would you choose, your friend whom you haven’t seen for years or your mom whom you live with?

This man had exactly the same problem and now things are getting sticky.

Let’s take a look.

AITA for choosing to pick up my friend from the airport over my mother? So basically, my mom and my friend land at the same time at night, but from two different airports. Each of them an hour apart from the opposite direction.

This man promised to pick up his friend from the airport.

I promised my friend I would pick him up. However, last night, my mom texted me, saying her flight got rescheduled. She will now land on the same day/time as my friend’s flight.

He said he sees his parents all the time, but not his friend.

Take note that I’ve not seen my friend for a solid 2 years. And we are childhood best friends. And I live with my parents at the moment, so I see my mom all the time.

Now, he thinks his mom is upset with him.

She says it’s no problem, and “I’ll take a taxi,” in a very passive aggressive manner. This caused me to think she is quite upset about my choosing. So, if i pick up my friend, would I be a jerk for making my mom get a taxi?

Let’s find out how what others have to say about this.

It’s not his fault, says this one.

This one shares a similar thought.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

Indeed, enough said.

Straight and simple!

He can’t be in two places at once.

I’m sure one of them would understand that.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.