Man Received A Work-Related Call On His Personal Number That He Never Gives Out, So He Wanted To Confront His Brother-In-Law For Giving It To His Boss

Don’t you just hate it when you receive a random call from someone you’re not close with because another person gave away your number?

How do you deal with this?

This man received a call from a company owner on his personal number.

He later found out that it was his brother-in-law who gave out his number without his permission, and he’s not happy about it.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA if I confront my brother-in-law for giving out my personal number to his boss I (30M) have recently left one job, and about to start a new job in an adjacent industry. On my last day, I got a call from the owner Bob of a company in direct competition of the company I was leaving.

Oddly, this call came to my personal number. This personal number isn’t on any of my business profiles or LinkedIn. The only way he could have got it is from my brother-in-law Jake who works directly for Bob.

Bob has been pushing Jake to get me to consider working for him, but I’ve made it clear that I do not want to work for Bob. My last talk with Jake, he was trying to offer me a job on Bob’s behalf. But once again, I told him I was not interested

Anyway, when Bob called me, I was confused at first. But I remained professional. I politely told him he would have to go through appropriate channels, so I gave him the office number.

After that, Bob tried to press me as to why I was leaving and where I was going. All I gave him was, “I’m making a move for my career and I am very excited.” I wished him the best, and we ended the call. Overall, it was a very civil conversation.

But it bugged me that he had my personal phone number. I am a bit annoyed Jake gave my personal number to his boss without my permission. But my wife thinks I might be in the wrong if I confront him about it.

