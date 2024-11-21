McDonald’s Customer Put The Company On Blast After An Employee Said They Couldn’t Make His Food Quickly. – ‘It’s going to be about 30 minutes.’

The drive-thru can sometimes be a wild place, my friends!

And a TikTokker named Mike found that out firsthand when he went to a McDonald’s drive-thru and got a surprising response from a worker.

The employee in the drive-thru told Mike, “I’m waiting on my [general manager] to get here.”

Mike asked the worker what was wrong and she said, “Our manager is on drugs. And I’m new and my other employee is new and we have no sort of way to make anything at this time. But our GM is on her way.”

Mike said, “So, should we wait?”

The McDonald’s worker replied, “If you want to park and wait, it’s going to be about 30 minutes.”

Well, that’s a new one!

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer nailed it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person offered some advice.

That’s a new one…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.