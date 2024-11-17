Mechanic Shared When It’s The Right Time To Change The Air Filter In Your Car. – ‘Sometimes they get so dirty that your A/C stops working.’

I have to say that mechanics are some of my favorite folks on TikTok!

Because, just like the guy you’re about to hear from, they offer great tips about our cars!

In this video, a mechanic in Portland, Oregon talked to viewers about when they should change the air filters in their vehicles.

The mechanic said that people should have their air filters looked at every time they get their oil changed.

He also said that there’s a test people can do to see if they need a new filter. The mechanic said that if “you can’t see through it, or there’s lots of debris built up on the inside of the fence you should replace it.”

He added, “Sometimes they get so dirty that your A/C stops working as well, won’t defrost as well, and then also the fan doesn’t blow as fast cause it’s inhibited by the amount of debris.”

The mechanic added that air filters should be checked and changed every season.

