November 17, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Mechanic Shared When It’s The Right Time To Change The Air Filter In Your Car. – ‘Sometimes they get so dirty that your A/C stops working.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@gillspointstire

I have to say that mechanics are some of my favorite folks on TikTok!

Because, just like the guy you’re about to hear from, they offer great tips about our cars!

In this video, a mechanic in Portland, Oregon talked to viewers about when they should change the air filters in their vehicles.

Source: TikTok

The mechanic said that people should have their air filters looked at every time they get their oil changed.

He also said that there’s a test people can do to see if they need a new filter. The mechanic said that if “you can’t see through it, or there’s lots of debris built up on the inside of the fence you should replace it.”

Source: TikTok

He added, “Sometimes they get so dirty that your A/C stops working as well, won’t defrost as well, and then also the fan doesn’t blow as fast cause it’s inhibited by the amount of debris.”

The mechanic added that air filters should be checked and changed every season.

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@gillspointstire

Ever wondered when its time to change your engine and cabin air filters? 💨🚙 #car #cars #cartok #truck #trucks #trucktok #carmaintenance #automotive #suv #mechanic #gillspoints #CapCut

♬ original sound – Gills Point S

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one TikTok user has an idea…

Source: TikTok

Let’s put the rumors to rest!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter