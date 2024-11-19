Mechanic Shows The DIY Fail On A Car That A Customer Brought Into His Shop. – ‘We clearly know this was bad.’

Let’s be honest…some folks shouldn’t work on their own cars…

Instead, they should leave that kind of stuff up to the experts!

And this video is another good example of what I’m talking about…

A mechanic named Sherwood posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how one of his customers tried a DIY approach with their car and it didn’t go so well…

He said a man brought a 2015 Toyota Scion to his shop and that he’d put a used engine in the car himself…but it wasn’t working.

Sherwood got down to business on the Toyota and discovered that the crank sensor in the car was out of time with the cam sensor.

He also noticed that a toothed wheel was misaligned, which can cause a lot of problems.

Sherwood said, “We’re dealing with a used engine, we might have to cross another bridge once we get this done. But we clearly know this was bad.”

Sherwood got the engine running again and told viewers that his auto shop’s diagnostic equipment pointed them to the problem with the car.

He said, “It was an easy mistake to make, I get it. It’s one of those things where that little tiny easy mistake, that can cost you some serious time.”

Sherwood also said that if the man hadn’t brought their Toyota into his shop, he might’ve had to scrap his car.

Let’s take a look at the video.

That was a major FAIL…but it had a happy ending.

