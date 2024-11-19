November 19, 2024 at 10:49 am

Mechanic Shows The DIY Fail On A Car That A Customer Brought Into His Shop. – ‘We clearly know this was bad.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

Let’s be honest…some folks shouldn’t work on their own cars…

Instead, they should leave that kind of stuff up to the experts!

And this video is another good example of what I’m talking about…

A mechanic named Sherwood posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how one of his customers tried a DIY approach with their car and it didn’t go so well…

He said a man brought a 2015 Toyota Scion to his shop and that he’d put a used engine in the car himself…but it wasn’t working.

Source: TikTok

Sherwood got down to business on the Toyota and discovered that the crank sensor in the car was out of time with the cam sensor.

He also noticed that a toothed wheel was misaligned, which can cause a lot of problems.

Source: TikTok

Sherwood said, “We’re dealing with a used engine, we might have to cross another bridge once we get this done. But we clearly know this was bad.”

Sherwood got the engine running again and told viewers that his auto shop’s diagnostic equipment pointed them to the problem with the car.

He said, “It was an easy mistake to make, I get it. It’s one of those things where that little tiny easy mistake, that can cost you some serious time.”

Sherwood also said that if the man hadn’t brought their Toyota into his shop, he might’ve had to scrap his car.

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@royaltyautoservice

Mystery solved! #scion #engine #cartok #mechanic #automotive #mechaniclife #viral #fyp #foryou #toyota #technician #stitch

♬ Pop beat BGM / long version(1283324) – nightbird_bgm

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual spoke up.

Screen Shot 2024 11 08 at 12.30.55 PM Mechanic Shows The DIY Fail On A Car That A Customer Brought Into His Shop. We clearly know this was bad.

And this TikTok user had a question.

Screen Shot 2024 11 08 at 12.31.11 PM Mechanic Shows The DIY Fail On A Car That A Customer Brought Into His Shop. We clearly know this was bad.

That was a major FAIL…but it had a happy ending.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter