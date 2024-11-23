Mom Invites Newlyweds For Their First Dinner As A Married Couple, But Doesn’t Prepare A Single Vegan Dish For Her New Daughter-In-Law

Family dinners can be tricky, but when a newlywed’s first dinner at his mom’s house left his vegan wife with nothing but a sad salad, things got tense fast.

His mom claimed she spent hours cooking—but not a single vegan option made the cut.

Now he’s wondering if leaving was the right call.

Check it out and pick a side!

AITA for leaving before dinner because my mom didn’t cook anything my wife can eat? I recently got married with my long term fiancée. She and my mom never really gotten along. I always hoped things would get better after the marriage. My mom invited us over for dinner, which was supposed to be our first meal as a married couple at her house. Now, my wife is a vegan. She was a vegetarian before but switched to vegan a couple months ago. My mom KNOWS she’s a vegan.

Despite that my mom didn’t prepare a single vegan dish for her. Except a soggy looking salad.

Well that’s passive aggressive.

Even the veggie soup, she added chicken broth to it, to make it “tastier.” The rest was all non-vegan stuff like mac and cheese, fried chicken, jambalaya, and banana pudding for dessert—all things my wife can’t eat. I told my mom we were going to leave before dinner since there was nothing for Olga (my wife) to eat. My mom said she could just pick the shrimp out of the jambalaya and eat the salad. I told her that’s not how it works. Then she she start insisting the veggie soup was fine. I pointed out that it wasn’t vegan because of the chicken broth. Which according to my mom was “bull” She then asked Olga if can’t she just eat normally for one day.

Wow.

My wife said no but she doesn’t mind just having the salad. I knew she was just trying to save the day and was fed up with how my mom was treating her, so I thanked my mom and told her we were leaving. My mom freaked out, she blamed us with being disrespectful, she said she spent hours cooking all that food for me. I told her that’s the issue, she should’ve thought about Olga too. My mom said I was exaggerating because “it’s not like she’s allergic or anything.” AITA?

In the end, this feels like more than a menu mishap.

Reddit had a lot to say about this one.

First, this person was really impressed with how Hubby really stood up for his wife.

And this person says the mom couldn’t have been ruder.

This person pointed out it doesn’t matter why Mom was rude, just that she was as rude as she was.

All that effort in the kitchen, and not a single thought for the guest?

Talk about a recipe for disaster.

