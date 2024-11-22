Mom’s Dinner Rules Push Hungry Teen To Take A Stand Over Shared Sushi After They Left Her Out Of Dinner Last Weekend

Sharing food might seem like no big deal, but it can become a little frustrating when you’re always expected to do it.

So, what would you do if you’d missed out on a special dinner, and when you finally get your turn, your mother wants you to share with a sibling?

Would you do it for the sake of peace?

Or would you simply refuse to eat?

In today’s story, one sibling finds themselves in this exact situation and decides they’ve had enough.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for getting up from the table when my mom said I had to share dinner with my sister? My sister is eight years younger than me. I’m nineteen, and she’s eleven. We have always had quarries over personal space and items, especially food (bc little kids always want what you have even if they have their own). So, I’ve always been kinda greedy regarding my stuff, as I don’t ask anyone for anything, and I don’t like being asked for anything. So, last weekend, my mom bought some sushi for dinner, and I got home late from work, hoping to have some leftovers of that for dinner. To my surprise, she said they didn’t leave any for me cause earlier in the day, she had bought me some lunch, so I shouldn’t be hungry by the time I arrived home. (I ate at 1 pm. And left work at about 11 pm. At night)

Here’s where everything took a turn for the worse.

So today, she bought sushi again cause I asked her to, since I felt annoyed they left me out last weekend. Long story short, she said I’d have to share it with my sister (even if she had some last time and didn’t leave any for me) and got annoyed when I asked her if I really had to. I got upset and said I wasn’t hungry anymore. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the mother probably should’ve just gotten an order of sushi for each of her kids.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about the situation.

Yes, personal space is a must.

This person dealt with the same situation.

Great point.

Here’s the perfect advice.

They’re definitely not in the wrong.

But at 19, it might be time to take charge of your own meals instead of counting on mom for leftovers.

