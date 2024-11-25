Laundry Detergent Kept Disappearing In A Communal Space, So They Laced it With Dye And Caught A Neighbor Red-Handed

There’s nothing worse than realizing someone’s been stealing from you, especially when it’s right under your nose.

So, what would you do if you noticed your laundry detergent mysteriously vanishing from a shared cabinet?

Would you lock it up?

Or would you get a little more creative in making sure the thief learned their lesson?

In the following story, one tenant finds themselves in this very situation.

Here’s how it played out.

Liquid laundry detergent stolen from my cabinet in communal space In my apartment complex, everyone has an assigned cabinet. Now, you could provide your own lock, but I only stored detergent there. I noticed it getting lower and lower between my uses. I saw one seriously sketchy couple down the hallway and placed my bets. I put in blue RIT clothing dye. Three days later, the sketchy couple down the hall is pounding on my door because ‘I’ ruined three batches of laundry.

Here’s where he turned it around on them.

When I asked them how ‘I’ ruined their laundry, they admitted to stealing ‘my’ detergent from ‘my’ cupboard. I asked them to hold on a minute. Then, I closed the door and got my detergent from the pantry closet. I came back and showed them this was my detergent. I told them I don’t use the communal cupboard because humans have zero respect for others’ property and steal stuff. I told them some prankster must be having a go by putting some spiked detergent in one of the cupboards. I also thanked them for letting me know that anyone who would be so petty as to steal detergent wouldn’t be trustworthy on any other front. They were evicted a few months later anyway.

I still can’t believe they told on themselves.

