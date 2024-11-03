Neighbor’s Truck Blocked The Sidewalk Every Morning, So One Peeved Runner’s Mirror Adjustments Ended Up Turning Into A Not-So-Subtle Lesson

An early morning jog can offer runners an opportunity for peaceful solitude before the work day.

That is, until they encounter an unexpected obstacle in their path.

When an inconsiderate truck owner kept obstructing the sidewalk with his car, this runner was determined to teach him a lesson.

Revenge on a sidewalk parker? I used to do a four or five mile run around my side of town several days a week before going to work. I didn’t have a specific route, I’d just get out there for an easy jog for 40 or 45 minutes. I had to be at work before six, so it was always early and dark.

They had a pretty unwelcome obstacle to go through.

There was one jerk who would park on the sidewalk every night and I’d have to either go around his pickup into the bushes or go into the road. I didn’t like doing either one, especially since there’s an ordinance against parking on the sidewalk in our city.

So the runner decided that if the parker wouldn’t do it, they were going to have to make room for themselves

I noticed the vehicle didn’t have electric mirrors so I started pushing his passenger’s side mirror out of adjustment as I squeezed between the truck and the bushes. I used that side because it was more inconvenient for the driver to adjust.

Each day, they got a little more emboldened with their scheme.

Sometimes I’d “adjust” the driver’s side, but I misaligned the passenger side mirror probably a dozen times over the course of a couple months (I didn’t go that way every morning). I was hoping they’d get the message but they kept parking there.

Until one day, their little adjustments became not so little.

One dark cold morning, I went by there and smacked the mirror on the way past. The mirror fell off into my hand! Crap! I tossed it in the bed of his pickup and took off. I avoided that corner for a few weeks. The next time I ran past there it wasn’t parked on the sidewalk.

It sounds like karma finally came for this errant parker.

Sidewalk parkers are an evil that must be stopped using any means necessary.

A more orthodox approach would be to get the city involved.

If the runner is going to rip off the mirror, they should really own it.

This pedestrian just couldn’t tell where the sidewalk ended and someone’s poorly parked vehicle began.

This never would have happened if the truck owner was just a little more considerate.

The mirror may have cracked, but the message came through crystal clear.

