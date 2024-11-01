New Car Buyer Finally Purchases Her Dream Car After Waiting Four Years To Buy It… And She’s Not Happy. – ‘I want you to see me and see what I’m going through.’

It’s always a bummer when you save up your money and wait for a long time to buy something and, after you bite the bullet and make the purchase, you realize that you’re not satisfied with it.

That happened to a woman named Bee and she posted a video on TikTok to talk about her experience.

Bee waited four years to buy a Subaru Crosstrek, but things haven’t turned out as planned.

In her video, Bee was unable to turn her Crosstrek off and her car door alarm turned on randomly.

It appeared that the odometer on Bee’s car was causing her trouble, too.

She said, “This is my first car. I waited four years to buy this car. I want you to see me and see what I’m going through.”

Bee told viewers that she traded in her car for another Subaru Crosstrek because of the issues she had with it.

In with the good, out with the bad!

Check out the video.

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this person made their position clear.

It didn’t work out like she thought it would…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.