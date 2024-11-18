November 18, 2024 at 10:48 am

New Car Owner Put Zero Money Down To Buy A New Toyota Camry, But Her Monthly Payment Is $599 For 427 Months

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jothecarplug

Hmmm, I’m not too sure about this one…

A TikTokker named Jo posted a video and showed viewers how a woman scored a new car…but at a pretty high cost.

Source: TikTok

Jo asked the woman, “Ms. Nae, how much did you put down?”

The woman replied, “Zero down.”

Jo then said, “How much is your monthly payment?”

Source: TikTok

The woman’s answer…

“$599.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “427 months.”

In case you’re wondering, that’s a little more than 35 YEARS to pay that baby off.

Ouch…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@jothecarplug

Nae came and got the toyota camry an hour after it arrived‼️#toyota #dreamcar

♬ Pretty Girls Walk – Big Boss Vette

Check out what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker was surprised.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

I don’t know if this is such a great idea…

