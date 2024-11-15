New Neighbors Held Multiple Loud Parties, So The Folks Next Door Pulled Out A Stinky Solution

An attack on any of the five senses can be super annoying.

In today’s story, the new neighbors are bothering the next door neighbors with their loud parties, attacking their sense of hearing.

Eventually, the next door neighbors decide to get revenge, and they attack another sense.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Noisy neighbours So this happened about twenty years ago. We had lived in a small terraced property for about a year before our neighbours changed. These were 100 year old cold and uninsulated homes, and the walls between them didn’t block noise particularly well.

The new neighbors seemed nice at first.

A nice couple moved in next doors, and they seemed pleasant and polite. They said they would be having a moving in party, so we thought nothing of it as we’re quite tolerant. The following weekend (Friday or Saturday, can’t remember but it didn’t disrupt work for us) the party started and ended in the early hours. No drama all ok we thought. Until a couple of weeks later, and the weekend after that, and so on.

Eventually OP couldn’t stand the neighbors anymore.

As the year progressed, it was warmer in the evenings, and they liked to stand outside the back door which was almost underneath our bedroom window. Our patience was wearing thin at this point, and one particularly warm evening when we wanted the window open to cool the room down – there was no chance due to the music, shouting and smoke wafting up to our window. I had reached breaking point and asking them nicely didn’t change anything.

OP found a stink bomb.

I made the decision and searched my ‘man drawer’ which still included random items from earlier years – I located a carefully wrapped pristine packet of stink bombs, the mini glass bottle ones. We made sure the lights were off, and carefully opened the window. I listened for a while and followed the ebb and flow of music and conversation. I timed the next peak, and dropped the stink bomb out of the window.

The revenge seemed to be effective.

I could just hear a faint ‘chink’ as it smashed, then several seconds later the loudest shouting we’d heard for several weeks, followed by a scream and a slammed door. Then quiet, for the rest of the night!! They never said anything after that, nor did we. But the parties were always a bit quieter and shorter after that. I still have a couple stored just in case as you never know!

I love that while the neighbors were annoying OP’s sense of hearing, OP got revenge by going after another sense, the sense of smell.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader can relate to OP’s problem.

Another reader had a similar problem.

This person is taking OP’s advice.

This comment is simple and true.

I love that the revenge was effective!

