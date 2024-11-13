Niece Refuses To Let Aunt Host Baby Shower At Her House, So When She Shows Up Anyway They Turn Her Away

Some people just don’t know how to take no for an answer, no matter how many times you say it.

So, what would you do if a pushy family member showed up at your door with a full party in tow, even after you made it crystal clear that they weren’t welcome?

Would you let them stay?

Or would you stand your ground?

In the following story, a niece finds herself in this very awkward situation.

Here’s what she did.

I ruined a baby shower So I, 19F, have an aunt, 33F, who was pregnant and a jerk already (openly insulting and mocking me for years now). She wanted to use my 1 bedroom apartment for her baby shower since her house was AND IS constantly dirty with ants and other bugs on every conceivable surface. I already said no TWICE.

Apparently, she doesn’t take no for an answer.

Yet, she still pulled up with her friends and family to my front door. When I opened the door and told them they were not welcome, she had a temper tantrum, saying she told me 2 weeks in advance, to which I already said no. Now, a week later, I’m still getting missed calls from family members and messages where they show their displeasure with my decision. AITA?

Wow! How rude is that aunt?

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this type of behavior.

