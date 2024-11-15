Noisy Teenagers Wouldn’t Stop Partying And Disturbing Others, So One Of Their Neighbors Found A Way To Get Revenge With A Fish

Having teenagers as neighbors can get really tricky especially when all they do is party and make noise.

I “fished” my neighbor’s car Okay so about 4 months ago my husband and I moved into a new apartment complex with our dog. It is a massive upgrade from the area we lived before and we were very excited to have a home we were proud to host in. For reference, this complex is mainly condos and town homes and the general population is couples / roommates in their mid twenties to mid thirties and some with children.

All was well until about three weeks ago. I was coming home from work and heading into our condo when I noticed two very young (late teens / early twenties) boys carrying grocery bags of loose silverware, plates, and kitchen utensils. I didn’t recognize them and thought maybe they were guests to someone above.

Later that evening I was taking my dog for a walk and saw them again, this time using the same grocery bags carrying in clothes / shoes, none of which looked new. I then realized they were moving in… using Walmart bags😂 I didn’t mind and laughed it off, I remember being young and broke.

I then questioned how two most likely 18 year old boys could afford the rent at this place though. That’s when I noticed their shirts. Some combination of Greek letters plastered over the chest with the playboy bunny ears on the pocket. Great. Mommy and daddy have paid for them to stay in a nice fancy condo to party. I tried not to be judgmental and just smiled and waived and went about my day. Unfortunately, my assumptions were correct.

That night around 8:00 pm the screams / woos of college girls, stomping, loud music, and obnoxious frat boys talking over the music began. I didn’t mind because it was Friday and I’ve been there done that. However, I did mind when it was 4:00 am and still going. I promise I’m not being a total snob. For reference I’m 26, it wasn’t too long ago I was at frat parties, however, we weren’t doing this in a generally quiet neighborhood where people had kids and jobs that start at 7 am.

So the parties continued all weekend, all day pretty much, with just a small break between 5 am and 11 am. It is important to note that these boys drive matching dodge chargers and their vehicles are pretty much stationary. I think they only leave to hit the liquor store. I decided to write to the leasing office. They sent out a mass email about keeping noise done and nothing else has happened.

For the past three weeks I’ve had to deal with these parties probably every other night. I’m not sure if it was my sleep deprivation or the wine… but about 3 days ago I was walking my dog at 11 pm. I had had a few glasses of wine and was relaxing. My dog took off towards a specific area in the grass dragging me behind her, and there, to my surprise, was a fish. A whole fish! I started giggling because like how did that get there. Then I look up, not two feet away is a Dodge Charger. I can hear the music bumping from outside and across the parking lot.

I don’t know what came over me, but I used a doggy bag to pick up the dead fish and I placed it on the hood of the Charger. I’m writing this a few days later and the fish is still there, so clearly they haven’t noticed. My husband isn’t very observant so he’s yet to point out the fish somehow.

Every time it catches my eye though I burst out into laughter, but don’t have the heart to tell him that his deliriously tired wine drunk wife is a little bit immature. Oh well. I’m now placing mental bets of how long it will take those kids to find the fish.

