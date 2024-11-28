Mom Shares “Parent Hack” That Makes Five Below Employees Put Unwanted Items Back, But Many Are Calling Her Inconsiderate

A mom vlogger got absolute hate online after sharing a Five Below parenting hack that really enraged folks.

The mom has since deleted the hack but one TikToker (@unpluggledmoments) shared screenshots from the OG post and told her followers all about the mom’s take.

It’s little wonder the original mom deleted and made her account private. Like. Anyhow.

So, in the original post the mom told her followers how she let her child pick out any items she wants at Five Below.

When they hit the checkout, though, the child is told they can only have one or two items.

This enraged people because they felt it was unfair on the worker to have to put the items back.

@andersonfam6619 made the original post and told her followers: “I do not understand the world today where people just think that they are entitled to just stand around at their job.”

She added: “If I ask an employee like, ‘Hey, I don’t have time to pull all these things back. Are you willing to help me out?’ They are usually so nice and like, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll help you. Ma’am.’”

But Unplugged Moments was not impressed by any means!

No. She clapped back.

She said: “I get the whole thing about customer service, but at the same time, let’s have a little bit more respect for (the workers) and not take advantage of them. It’s great that you want to create memories with your daughter, but how about you limit the items that you have in the basket. Pick things out that you will actually buy.”

She added: “(The workers are) not there to just stand around. Their job is to help the customer in the store, whether that being helping them restock things, helping at the cash register, or doing whatever that job entails.”

The OG mom poster said it wasn’t like she and her child were at this all the time. It was a “once in a blue moon” thing.

She added: “So, get over yourselves,” to her haters.

But Unplugged Moments wasn’t finished.

She said: “(It) doesn’t matter if you do it every day or every other day. Have a little bit more respect for these workers out there.”

Well, while the OG mom blogger made mistakes with her post, did she deserve the public onslaught?!

Watch the full clip here

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Might be a bit much.

This is true but. Man. The HATE. Wow.

Lol. This is just funny though.

Some people just struggle to think of others.

It’s a bit of a failing.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.