One Of Iceland’s Most Dangerous Destinations Is A Black Sand Beach

We don’t think of beaches of being particularly dangerous vacation destinations, unless we’re talking about sharks.

But those are technically in the ocean, not next to it.

This black sand beach in Iceland definitely defies those norms, though.

Reynisfjara is so dangerous, in fact, that it’s caused its fair share of mortalities over the years.

It’s situated on Iceland’s southern coast and is covered with tiny fragments of basalt from volcanic eruptions. The same basalt stretches up into the surrounding cliffs, which appear to be near-hexagonal columns that are stacked closely together.

It’s also home to sneaker (or sleeper) waves.

These large waves are known for hiding between smaller ones until they hit fast, rising quickly and reaching much further up the beach than most people expect.

Visit Iceland explains this can be a bad surprise for people standing close to the shore.

“When an ocean wave grabs you, you are knocked off your feet and it is very tough to stand up and find balance again. One of the reasons for that is that the wave creates a suction that drags you out and washes the sand and gravel from under your feet.”

And the ocean isn’t done with you yet.

“Once you are in the water, the currents will pull you away from the coast and nothing can be done to save you.”

Between 2014 and 2022, emergency services was called to 12 serious incidents on the beach, and 5 of those people succumbed to the sea.

Reynisfjara has many posted warning signs and operates on a zone system designed to keep visitors safe.

Experts advise that if you do visit, it’s advisable to stay far away from the water and to never turn your back on it.

Good advice when dealing with danger of any kind, if we’re being honest.