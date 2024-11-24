Parents Gave An Inheritance To Their Younger Child, So Their Older Child Decided To Let Their Younger Sibling Do All The Paperwork Himself

Reddit is filled with stories of family inheritances gone wrong, but this family seems to be taking it in stride.

When their parents decided to transfer a property to their brother instead of them, they had only one request: That their younger brother step up and manage it himself without their help.

AITA for telling my mom to ask my brother to help writing the paper to transfer the inheritance from me to my brother ? My parents gave me a piece of property and then decided to give to my brother instead. I tell her I have no problem with it.

Due of the property law in my country, this is going to be tedious, and while I don’t mind my brother having the property, I want him to handle the inheritance transfer.

My reason is that 1: I work full time and have kids to take care of so my day is full already. 2: He’s the beneficiary of this transfer and should have a bigger responsibility.

What makes me feel bad for not following my parents and help with the paperwork is that my brother is only 18. He’s probably too young to handle this, but I do want him to at least research on it or draft something and I don’t want the responsibility to fall on me alone.

Also, he’s literally just finished all his entrance exam and it’s at least another 2 months till he starts college, so he’s not doing anything right now. Please let me know if I’m crazy to reject to help my parents.

