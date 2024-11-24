She Discovers Niece’s Mom Is Taking Credit For The Gifts She Gives, So Decides To Only Give Virtual Credits From Now On So She Can Get Credit

Honesty is always the best policy, even when you’re dealing with children.

AITA because I won’t buy her anything but v-bucks now? My niece’s mother, I’ll call her Agatha here, is a very selfish, greedy person. She’s always mean to others and is raising her daughter to be the same. If her daughter doesn’t get exactly what she wants for a gift, she will tell the gifter she doesn’t want it. Because of this, I try VERY hard to get her meaningful and unique gifts that she can appreciate even as she ages. I recently found out that her Mom, Agatha, has gaslit my niece into believing that all the gifts I’ve gotten for her are from Agatha. So, my niece literally believes that I’ve only ever gifted her V-bucks.

I found this out because I asked her if she still had one of the gifts and how she liked it, and she looked at me all confused and said that I never got her that. That her Mom bought it for her. I asked about a couple of other things and got the same answer. I just said okay and went and did other stuff because I’m not going to tell a 10-year-old that her mother is lying to her. Now, though, I’m stuck thinking, “Why should I get her anything other than V-bucks if her Mom is just going to gaslight her into believing they’re from Agatha and not me?”.

The v-bucks she puts on her account before she goes home. So that seems to be the only thing I can get her that she can’t get gaslit into believing is from her Mom. My Mom says I’m being an AH. I figure when my niece is older, and I know she will remember it, I can take her shopping and let her pick out what she wants, buy her lunch, and make a day of it. That way, Agatha can’t gaslight her. Until then, I’m thinking V-bucks, but again, my Mom says I’m being cruel. AITA?

