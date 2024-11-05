November 5, 2024 at 2:49 am

Rude Customer Rejects A Kind Holiday Greeting, So A Newspaper Worker Delivers A Soaked Paper In Return

by Heather Hall

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge/Unsplash/Annie Spratt

When you’re just trying to deliver some holiday cheer, it’s easy to assume everyone will appreciate a kind gesture.

So, what would you do if a simple wish for happy holidays turned into a door slammed in your face?

Would you just assume the person was having a bad day and forget about it?

Or would you find a way to send a message loud and clear?

In the following story, a newspaper delivery worker ends up in this exact scenario.

Here’s what they did.

Give the newspaper back? You’ll get a soaked one!

So this happened a week ago.

I deliver newspapers, and the week of Christmas, I hand the newspaper to people at the door to wish them well.

At this one house, I rang the doorbell.

It took them a few minutes to open the door, but eventually, a guy answered, so I started my usual line, “Hello, on behalf of [NEWSPAPER NAME]; I wish you well wishes and happy holidays.”

And I hand them the newspaper.

The person couldn’t have been more rude.

They looked at me for a few seconds, and then they said, “What is this?”

I said it was the newspaper. “I don’t need well wishes,” he said, giving it back.

Then he proceeded to slam the door closed.

The next time I was delivering newspapers, it had been raining a few minutes earlier.

So, as I walked into their front yard, I ‘accidentally’ dropped the newspaper in a puddle.

I picked it up, folded it, and shoved it through the door.

I don’t know what happened after that, but I hope it made a mess on the other side.

That person was a Grinch!

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this situation.

This person sees right through their plan.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Here’s an excellent point!

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Seriously – and that’s even rare these days.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Wow! Hopefully they didn’t have her class again after this.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

The guy deserved a wet paper.

There’s an unspoken rule that you’re supposed to spread holiday cheer, not throw it back in someone’s face.

