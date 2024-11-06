Rude Neighbors Ignored A Homeowner’s Many Complaints About Their Hazardous Parking, So He Let The City Fine Them With A Costly Reminder

Parking can be a source of frustration in any community, but this household’s repeated offenses weren’t just annoying, they were dangerous.

When the rude neighbors repeatedly brush off complaints, it led to an unwelcome visit from the city and a long-overdue write-up.

Neighbor tells another neighbor to call the city…..so they did. There is a pretty run down house in our neighborhood with some inconsiderate neighbors. They have a large travel trailer that is too big for the driveway and sticks out 1ft into the sidewalk when it’s parked. It’s not an issue, as there is plenty of room to walk around, but the kicker is they always park on of their cars halfway in the driveway so it completely blocks the sidewalk.

The location of the house makes their inconsiderate parking particularly hazardous.

They live in a corner house, so it’s dangerous for a family to walk in the street around a blind corner because the sidewalk is inaccessible. Multiple neighbors, including myself, have asked them multiple times to pull their car into the driveway or park it on the street to leave the sidewalk accessible. They always say they will, but nothing changes.

After continuing to put off the rest of the community’s concerns, the problem escalates.

Well, apparently, they got into a shouting match with one of the other neighbors over it with the offending neighbor telling the other neighbor if they don’t like it, call the city.

So the neighbors did and the rude neighbors got some long-overdue punishment.

Well the other neighbor did just that, city came out and wrote a ticket for the SUV blocking the sidewalk. The city also wrote them up for the trailer that was too big to fit in the driveway forcing them to store it in a rental space for $350/month.

The neighbors were asking for trouble, so trouble they found!

In the end, their driveway dilemma became a costly lesson in ignoring neighbors and city rules.

You can only ignore the consequences for so long.

