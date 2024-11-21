Selfish Neighbor Blocked Homeowners’ Driveway And Dismissed Their Complaints, So They Sent His Car On A Costly Detour To Staten Island

Parking in a big city is hard enough as it is, but this entitled driver was determined to make it even harder.

When one selfish neighbor decided his convenience came before everyone else’s by blocking a driveway, he ended up with a hefty price to pay.

Read on for the full story.

Piece of garbage neighbor parking in my driveway I live in a fairly large city where parking is difficult.

But one neighbor decided he was going to cut corners.

My next door neighbor doesn’t want to pay the extra $270 a month to park in the driveway of where he lives, so he parks on the street and takes up two spaces when he can find a spot. When he can’t, he feels entitled to park in my driveway, or at least block it, as well as other neighbors’.

His parking sins aren’t his only flaw.

In general, he is scum as he litters (has dumped trash on my lawn as well as other neighbors’ lawns) and shouts loud phone conversations outside at midnight when others are trying to sleep.

This time, the homeowner isn’t going to stand for it any longer.

So he parked and I told him I needed to get out and he said that it wasn’t his problem.

So they decided to make it his problem.

So I called a tow truck and he got towed. They have multiple garages, one not far from me and they have another in all other boroughs.

Turns out the neighbor has a few enemies at the towing company too who were more than happy to help teach him a lesson.

Long story short, they don’t like the guy either because he has been towed, elsewhere, before and he is always rude to them and their staff because it’s never his fault for parking like a jerk. I told them to take it all the way to their garage in Staten Island which requires paying a $15 toll to get there, along with mileage and all other expenses as well as sitting in traffic for two hours.

Needless to say, the neighbor is furious.

Neighbor comes back and is FUMING, asking where his car is, I respond “Not my problem.” Have fun sitting in traffic and paying $15 toll as well as your fees.

Seems like this entitled neighbor got exactly what he deserved.

The neighbor was delusional for thinking he could get away with this in the first place.

This satisfied commenter has no notes.

It’s so satisfying watching justice be served.

Some lessons are best taught with a surprise and a few hours stuck in traffic.

The hefty fees were the cost of his arrogance.

