Sephora Customer Said the Advent Calendar From The Stpre Definitely Isn’t Worth It. – ‘Do not waste your points on this.’

Advent calendars just aren’t what they used to be…

A woman named Michaela took to TikTok and advised viewers that the advent calendar she got from Sephora definitely isn’t worth it.

The calendar is a reward for Sephora members who spend roughly $2,500 at the store, which ain’t chump change, friends.

Michaela said, “Guys, do not waste your points on this. We now know what’s inside the Beauty Insider Advent Calendar. Oh my god, it’s worse than we thought.”

She added., “The Sephora Beauty Insider Advent Calendar, someone got it and was unboxing it on Reddit and showing what they got. It’s all just ****.”

Michael continued, “It is like, beauty tools, loosely. No name-brand stuff, just a bunch of irrelevant things.”

Michaela explained, “It’s not like a St. Tropez tanning mitt, or a Dennis Gross facial roller, it’s just like no brand name. Literally, microfiber scrunchie? There is a Sephora branded sleep mask, which is the only thing in here that I think is kind of cute.”

She concluded her video by saying, “I don’t know, I feel like you could get all of this on Amazon. Do not waste your points on this, I wouldn’t recommend it.”

Check out her video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

She’s not happy about it…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.