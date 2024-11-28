She Carefully Saved A Last Message From Her Late Husband, So When The Babysitter Erases It She Reconsiders Whether She Can Still Trust Her

Memories can become a lifeline after a loss.

AITA for needing more time to sort out how I feel about the babysitter erasing a love note from my late husband? My late husband (would be 44M) and I (43F) used to leave each other notes in dry erase marker on the mirror and and on the counter by the coffee maker. When he passed away (3 years ago) I put tape over his notes to preserve them. Seemingly forever.

Having three young children, I hired a babysitter to help out. She’s been with us for a year and one of the first things I pointed out was the notes.

The other day, she removed the tape and wiped away the notes, stating she wasn’t thinking and was just trying to help clean up what she thought was something the kids did. It said “forever my girl.”

Being rather upset, but also open to the idea that it has been three years, maybe it’s time to to remove the notes, I told her I needed space to figure things out. I’m leaning towards asking her not to come back because I can’t get over it.

It seems intentional on some level, but that may just be my hurt talking. Even if it’s a lapse in judgement, I wanted to be the one to take it off when ready.

It’s been two days and I’m still not ready to have her back yet she keeps asking if she can work. AITA for wanting to say no or for wanting to say I can’t move past this?

