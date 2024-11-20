She Didn’t Pay A Small Group Fee, So She Got Banned From The Group Until She Can Pay What She Owes

Taking advantage of someone who does you a favor is sure to begin a grudge.

People don’t forget, and some of them will wait until the perfect moment to exact their revenge.

Check out the person in this story getting banned for not following through on a promise.

The details are below!

Banned until they pay I’m part of a small community group and I run activities for £5. This one person who always paid suddenly said “Oh sorry I left my wallet at home can I pay next week.” I said “Of course. No problem.”

But things went differently.

They don’t come back the next week so I send a message. They then say sorry I don’t get paid until next week (um what it’s literally £5) I’ll give it to you then It reaches supposed pay day for them and I send them another reminder – no response. I talk to the owner of the community group and they talk to them, – they say they’ll pay asap. 2 weeks go by and I send another message. They then send a guilt trip message saying they can’t afford to pay me back and they don’t know when the next meal is coming from (despite paying the £3 entry fee and coming in with takeaway pizza every week.)

And then the consequences kick in.

I gave up at this point because it wasn’t worth it. 3 weeks after this I had a meeting with the group as I’m on the committee and it was mentioned. I said they hadn’t paid me back and what had transpired. So they’re now banned from the group until they pay me back. I imagine I’ll never get that money back but I’m glad they got banned.

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s a tame cost, as annoying as it is.

Definitely. But I pictured the door getting shut in their face.

What? It’s not like they sent the fee to collections! She just can’t get a service anymore until he pays the outstanding fee.

This seems a bit harsh.

I don’t understand why this is revenge, either.

Debt is debt.

You have to pay what you owe.

