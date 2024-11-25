She Enjoyed Going To The Gym Early When Nobody Else Was There, But When A Man Started Coming In The Gym Just To Use The Bathroom, She Couldn’t Handle The Horrible Smell

How would you tell someone the “business” they did in the toilet stinks the entire room?

This woman narrates her story at the gym where another gym goer would regularly take a dump in the gym toilet.

The smell was so bad that it permeated the entire gym.

Read the full story below and find out how she dealt with this stinky situation.

AITA for telling a gym goer to courtesy flush? I go to a very small 24-hour gym at 4:30 AM (non-staffed hours) everyday before work. And have been doing so for about 10 years now. I have never had an issue with anyone until now.

This woman couldn’t ignore the horrendous smell…

There has been a guy in his 20s that has been coming in for about 8 months now, and all he does is go straight to the bathroom, takes a dump for 20 to 30 minutes, and then leaves. This wouldn’t be a problem, except the bathroom walls do not reach the ceiling and the smell permeates the entire gym. I work in healthcare and can handle some bad smells, but this is ungodly and very C. difficile-like (IYKYK).

She tried using air fresheners, but it didn’t help.

I’ve tried spraying air fresheners, but all it seems to do is make the gym smell like ocean pine and rotting crap. I’m constantly gagging while trying to exercise. I never want to make anyone feel unwelcome at the gym, especially if it’s a medical issue.

She asked him politely to flush the toilet a couple more times.

I politely asked if he could maybe try flushing a couple of times while he’s going to just help with the smell. And I never saw him after that day. I feel awful that I potentially embarrassed him and wanted to know if I was the jerk in this situation.

Eeew! What a stinky situation, right? Let’s find out what others on Reddit have to say about this.

It was a polite request. Nothing to feel bad about.

