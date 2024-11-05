She Lied To Her Sister About Being Infertile As An Excuse Not To Be Her Surrogate, But Now That She’s Pregnant Her Sister Is Furious

It’s usually not a good idea to lie, but in today’s story, one sister couldn’t think of any other way.

Her sister wouldn’t stop asking her to be her surrogate, even though she had said no a bunch of time.

She lied and told her that she’s infertile, but now that her sister knows the truth, she’s furious.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for telling my sister I was infertile just to get her to stop asking me to be her surrogate? Three years ago, my sister “Anna” (she was 29 at the time, now 32) had been struggling with infertility for years. I was 26 then, and married, but my husband and I wanted to wait before having kids so we could focus on our careers and establish ourselves. Anna kept asking me to be her surrogate, and no matter how many times I politely declined, she just wouldn’t take no for an answer. I explained that I wasn’t ready for children myself, that I wasn’t comfortable with being pregnant for someone else, and that I didn’t think I could handle the emotional and physical stress that comes with surrogacy. But Anna would always counter my reasons, saying that I was her only hope, and would often guilt-trip me about how much she wanted a baby and how great of an aunt I’d be.

She lied to Anna to get her to keep quiet.

The pressure got to be too much. During a family gathering, she brought it up again, in front of everyone, which made me feel trapped and humiliated. I was tired of my boundaries being ignored, so I told her, “I can’t be your surrogate, Anna, because I’m infertile myself.”

Anna ended up getting divorced.

That wasn’t true, as far as I knew—I just wanted her to stop asking. Anna looked shocked and was devastated. After that, she wouldn’t talk to me, and eventually, she and her husband got divorced because they couldn’t agree on how to move forward with her infertility.

She is pregnant, and Anna is furious.

Now, three years later, I’m 29 and currently pregnant with my first child. When I told Anna about the pregnancy, she completely freaked out. She’s been accusing me of betraying her, calling me a liar, and even saying I ruined her marriage. She’s been acting irrational and angry towards me ever since, and it’s causing a lot of tension within the family.

She wonders if lying to her sister was a big mistake.

I feel guilty about lying, and I never imagined things would go this far. I only wanted her to respect my boundaries, but now it seems like I may have seriously hurt her life. AITA for telling my sister I was infertile just to get her to stop asking me to be her surrogate?

Lying to her sister about being infertile wasn’t the best idea, but it also didn’t cause her sister’s divorce.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks her lie was “understandable.”

Here’s a suggestion on how to keep the lie going…

This reader thinks the sister needs to find a therapist.

Here’s another vote for a therapist.

This person wonders why the sister didn’t just hire a surrogate.

Her sister is probably just jealous.

And a therapist is definitely a good idea.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.