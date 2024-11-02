She Loves The Name She Chose For Her Baby, But Her Parents Are Begging Her To Pick A Different One

A lot of thought goes into picking the perfect baby name.

Parents might choose the name of a relative or a name that holds special meaning – however, they would probably try to stay away from any name that brings up bad memories.

In today’s story, a new mom decides on a name for her baby that her parents are absolutely against.

The reason why is wild.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Aita for refusing to change my baby’s name after I named her after my dad’s affair partner I 26F just gave birth to my daughter Annabelle. I didn’t announce it beforehand because in the past, one of my family members stole a baby name and it created a lot of drama. My mom wanted to know but I was adamant on keeping it a secret. My mom and dad were in the room when I gave birth, and when it was time for me to sign the birth certificate my mom asked for the name and I told her Annabelle. Her face went pale, and my dad didn’t look too happy but he said he loved the name.

My mom left a few minutes later claiming she didn’t feel well. She said she’ll come over in a few days to help with the baby. Now I’m at home with the baby and my mom hasn’t talked to me that much. We used to talk everyday so I was confused by this sudden behavior. My sister Emily lives with mom still, so I called her over to talk.

When she got to my house, she explained how she overheard dad and mom arguing because about ten years ago dad had an affair with a coworker named Annabelle. Mom hasn’t been talking to him, and he’s been trying to get her to talk. I guess Dad realizing that Emily had come over decided to come over himself.

He asked if there is anyway that I can change Annabelle’s name. I asked him why to see if he’ll tell me the truth. And he did, he admitted to the affair. He begged mom not to leave him and she stayed, but just hearing that name had always put her in a bad headspace. I told him I can’t, and that Annabelle was the name of my husband’s grandmother who helped raise him.

My dad begged and pleaded for me to change it, saying mom was in the middle of packing her bags and heading to her sister’s house. I told him I won’t change her name and that it means so much to me and my husband. He began to raise his voice and immediately my sister yelled back and told him to get out. She told him not to stress me out about a mess he created. He left immediately. I’m not changing my baby’s name, but I feel like this is tearing the family apart. What should I do?

