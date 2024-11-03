She Rents Her Condo Near The Beach To Her Daughter, But She Wonders If The One Rule She Has Is Too Strict

In today’s story, a generous mother lets her daughter rent her condo near the beach at a really good deal.

Her one rule is that her daughter can’t let her dad or grandfather stay with her.

Now, she wonders if this rule is too strict.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA For Telling My Daughter That Her Father and Grandfather Can’t Come to the Condo She is Renting From Me I (49F,divorced) rent my condo out to my 27 year old daughter. The unit is paid off and her rent is my cost per month…taxes, insurance, utilities. The only rule is that her father and grandfather are not permitted to step foot on the property.

The daughter’s father and grandfather want to stay with her.

The unit is located in a very nice area near the beach. As soon as they found out she was living in the unit, the text messages started. “We’d love to visit for a few days.” “Probably need to crash at your place for a few days.” etc.

She wonders if her rule is reasonable or not.

These people are scammy leeches, and while I don’t dictate what relationship my daughter has with them (she’s a grown woman), I don’t want them near me or property. My daughter understands the dynamic and has not pushed back against my rule. I am simply asking AITA for the rule?

It seems like a reasonable rule to me, and her daughter must agree since she hasn’t tried to fight it.

I wouldn’t want an ex crashing at my house either.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

This reader thinks the daughter probably likes the rule.

Another reader reassures her that her rule is a good one.

This person thinks her rule is completely reasonable.

Another person would set up a camera by the door.

This person thinks she shouldn’t give the rule another thought.

This rule seems like a good way to protect her condo.

It seems like the daughter agrees.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.