She Thinks Her Friend’s Kid Will Be Teased For Her Unusual Name, But Her Friend Doesn’t Want To Hear About It

The trends in kids names change over time.

Unusual names and unique spellings are currently all the rage, but how will the kids with those names feel in the future?

This woman thinks her friend’s kid won’t fare well at all, but talking about it has soured their relationship.

AITA for telling my friend she is ruining her child’s life with the name she gave her? I have been friends with Loreen for 17 years now and we’re really close. She recently gave birth to her daughter and they told us her name is Ghiuliyette (pronounced Juliet) and her middle name is Mahriya.

I thought the spelling was a joke until she told me they are serious. I told her that with that spelling of a simple but beautiful name is just going to ruin that little girl’s life. She got mad and told me to stop “ruining” her mood and that I’m being mean. I’m completely honest. The spelling is just bad. Nothing else can explain it. Why ruin such a beautiful name by including letters that don’t belong there? I texted her yesterday and told her that the little girl will try to change her name or at least go by her middle name since it’s normal. She told me to stop texting her, that I’m a bad friend and that I’m being a jerk. I don’t think I am.

When I told her that the spelling is just bad, she went crazy. She told me that I’m the worst friend ever and that I would never be able to see her daughter again. After that, her husband sent me an email, telling me to stop being so disrespectful. He thinks the spelling is cute and it just makes her unique. Unique, yes. But that’s just going to make that little girl suffer and she will probably be bullied for that spelling. I haven’t replied and honestly I don’t think I’m the jerk here, but I thought I’d ask Reddit since y’all are the best to judge. AITA for telling my friend that the name she gave her daughter is bad and will ruin her life?

