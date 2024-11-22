She Was Letting Her Retired Mom Live In One Of The Houses She Owns For Free, But Now She Wants Her Mom To Move Out

How would you tell your parent that it’s time to move out of your property after letting them stay there for free?

This woman is thinking about giving her mom an ultimatum, but she’s having trouble deciding whether or not to confront her mom about her living situation.

Read the story below for the full details.

AITA for giving my mom an ultimatum My partner and I own two homes. Our first one, we bought right as COVID was kicking off at a cheap price and low rate. Golden handcuffs.

This woman and her partner bought a second home.

We outgrew it, bought a second one, and just kind of hung on to the first while we decided if we wanted to rent it out or eventually sell. At the time, we were juggling a one year old at the time and some medical issues. And overall, we wanted to take our time making a decision because, again, golden handcuffs.

They offered the first house to her mom.

Fast forward to today, and it’s close to double the value. And the second house is a lemon that we’d like to get out from under. However, at some point along the way, we offered the home to my aging mom in exchange for after-school care for our toddler and a light upkeep. We’ve been paying both mortgages for close to two years, and would like to consolidate for a number of reasons.

Her mom can’t seem to decide.

But the problem is my mom.

She doesn’t seem to have a plan outside of my son. When we look at homes large enough to accommodate her, she seems reticent and won’t really give an honest opinion. She can’t outright afford to rent from us either, as we live in a HCOL city for the area. Outside of babysitting, she has little hobbies—just smoking, Facebook, and sometimes being married to my dad (they’re living like they’re separated but married).

Now, she’s wondering if giving her an ultimatum is the best move.

My partner and I are tired. And, while we’re immensely grateful for her help, we are starting to feel like her retirement plan, and are overall frustrated at the situation and all the bills. So, AITA for setting an ultimatum for my mom to either move in with us or back with my dad? I feel bad about reneging on our deal, but it’s starting to cause a lot of stress with diminished return.

It does sound like the mom has a pretty sweet living situation right now, but I understand why her daughter wants things to change.

Let’s find out what others on Reddit have to say about this.

More than an ultimatum, it’s time for some real talk with her mom.

