She Was Really Annoyed By Things Her Vegan Roommate Said And Did, So When She Decided To Move Out She Also Made Sure To Leave Some Trash Behind

Some people can be hard to live with, and in today’s story, we hear about a woman who really annoyed her other roommate.

The problem wasn’t that she was vegan, it was her childish behavior.

However, when her roommate decides to move out, she uses her vegan lifestyle to get back at her.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Made a nightmare vegan roommate take out non-veg garbage So here’s how it went. It happened so long ago that I completely forgot about it. Around 5 years back, I shifted with a new roommate. She is vegan which is fine by me. The issue was, she was too childish.

Here are some ways the roommate was childish…

Like she will have tantrums and random sulking because of really normal and childish stuff. She is also the kind of person who never believed that she is ever wrong. Never admits to any mistakes. When we went out, in public places she has shouted at me too a few times.

She moved out while the roommate was at work.

So at one point I was done with her and was going to move out. She thought we will renew our lease but instead I informed her that I will move out. I took a day off and chose to move out on a weekday so that she won’t be there. My friend came and we had packed up everything and moved within hours and 10 days before our lease ends. Totally not intentional (lol).

She intentionally left non-veg garbage before moving out.

So one fact about her is that since she is vegan, she absolutely doesn’t touch anything non-veg including garbage. So what I did is, ordered non veg for me and my friend, ate them and left them in the garbage. Informed her that I moved out and blocked her. She had to take out the non veg trash by herself. Yes, it was totally intentional and I planned it like that with my friend. I simply didn’t want to let her be without taking a little bit of revenge for everything I had to go through. She was a nightmare. Never stayed with a roommate after that. But I sleep peacefully at night by imagining her disgusted face when she had to through the non veg garbage.

Considering she’s vegan and childish, this simple revenge does sound like it was perfectly planned.

It also probably made the vegan roommate happy she moved out so she wouldn’t have to deal with her anymore either.

If only she could’ve seen the reaction on her former roommate’s face!

But it was probably best she was far away.

