Shein Customer Bought A Coach Bag And Tried To Get it Authenticated And It Turns Out It Was Legit. – ‘You’re looking for the Storypatch.’

Is SHEIN legit?

A lot of people have concerns about the products they buy from the popular website, but it looks like some things sold there are on the level.

A TikTokker named Abi posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she bought a Coach bag from SHEIN and wanted to get it authenticated at a Coach store.

The woman told the worker that she bought the bag from Shein and the employee went into detail about how people can identify legit Coach bags.

She said, “You’re looking for the Storypatch,” which is a label that gives details about the bag.

The worker added, “On the hardware, you’d have Coach logos on them as well.”

Abi wrote in her caption that “leather quality” is also important to authenticating Coach bags.

Looks legit!

Score!

Here’s the video.

@abi_fashionandlifestyle Replying to @Dimitra Mazaraki Went to the @Coach store in London to authenticate my bag | There are a few tell tale signs that they look out for (the story patch✅, branded embossed hardware✅, leather quality✅) however anything bought through a third party can be difficult to tell. I got my tag monogrammed aswell (they dont make the black tags alot so im glad i was able to get this one with my name on it #coach #coachbag ♬ original sound – Abi | Fashion & Lifestyle🪩

And this is what people had to say on TikTok.

Good to know!

