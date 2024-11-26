Sister Hosts ‘No Kids’ Family Gatherings, So Mom Refuses To Attend And Puts Her Family In The Middle

When one sister decided to host family gatherings with a “no kids” rule, the only parent in the family was left feeling hurt and excluded.

With two young children who love their extended family, this mom is now questioning if she’s being unreasonable for refusing to attend.

AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s “no kids” family gatherings because I’m the only one with children? I’m the only one in my family with kids—two young ones, ages 4 and 6. My siblings don’t have children, and my parents are retired. Recently, my sister moved into a new house and decided she’s hosting family gatherings with a new rule: no kids allowed. She claims her house isn’t “kid-proof” and wants more “relaxed” events. She framed it like she’s doing everyone a favor, but let’s be honest—it’s just my kids, so this rule is clearly aimed at me.

It’s hurtful because these are family dinners and holiday get-togethers we’ve always celebrated together as a family. Now suddenly, my kids aren’t welcome? What bothers me most is how this will affect my children. My 6-year-old adores his extended family, and if he finds out he’s being excluded, it would break his heart. I’m worried he’ll never get over it. How do I explain to him that he’s not wanted at these family events? It could create a rift between him and the rest of the family. He’s sensitive, and I don’t want him growing up thinking he’s not important.

When she told me about her “no kids” rule, I said I wouldn’t attend if my kids weren’t invited. She accused me of overreacting, but if this becomes the norm, what happens for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas? Am I supposed to leave my kids at home every time? The rest of my family is siding with her, telling me to just “go along with it” and leave the kids at home for a few hours. My parents, who don’t have grandkids from my siblings yet, think it’s no big deal. They’re even pressuring me to cut my sister some slack since she had a tough time buying her house. But where’s the consideration for me and my kids?

To top it off, my other sibling, who’s childfree, said, “Maybe this is good for you—you could probably use a break.” Great advice from someone who’s never had to juggle parenting while trying to stay connected to family. AITA for refusing to attend her gatherings and calling her out? I feel like I’m being forced to choose between being part of my family or being a parent.

With the rest of the family siding with her sister, Reddit had plenty to say about how she’s overreacting.

