Starbucks Customer Talked About How She Replaced Her Daughter’s Cake Pop With A Free Alternative. – ‘It’s gonna save us so much money, and our daughter loves it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Buying items from Starbucks adds up in a hurry!

A mom named Caitlin knows that fact well because her young daughter is a fan of the company’s cake pop treats…and those babies cost $4 each.

Caitlin took to TikTok and showed viewers the FREE alternative she came up with for her kiddo so she won’t have to drop so much money at Starbucks anymore.

Caitlin said, “I kid you not, we were spending $4 every time we would come to the grocery store because we were getting our daughter a cake pop every time we would come.”

She continued, “And then I saw a mom the other day order a Puppuccino…smartest idea in the whole world.”

Caitlin continued, “I just have to show that because I know it’s gonna save us so much money, and our daughter loves it. You literally get a whole Grande cup of whipped cream. So, you’re welcome.”

There, you have it!

Check out the video.

@caitlin.marie.parker

Ive never been SO grateful for a cup of whipped cream😅😂🙏🏻🍦 #momtok #toddlermomhacks #momhack #hacksformoms #momsoftiktok #stayathomemom #hack

♬ Landslide (Instrumental Guitar) – Go Fret

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

This viewer spoke up.

And another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Mom hack, coming in hot!

