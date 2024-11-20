Starbucks Customer Tried To Give Her Barista A Tip But They He Wouldn’t Accept It Because There Was A Long Line. – ‘I cried because why wouldn’t he deserve a tip?’

Have you ever heard of a worker TURNING DOWN a tip?

That’s a new one to me, but I guess it happens…

A TikTokker named Ky posted a video and showed viewers the interaction she had with a Starbucks barista who refused a tip from her when she went through the store’s drive-thru.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Barista at Starbucks wouldn’t accept tips because there was a long line.”

Ky thanked the barista after she got her drink and then said they weren’t able to add a tip to their order.

The barista told her that they hit the “no” button by default because there was a line of cars in the drive-thru.

Ky responded, “You’re working even harder when you have a line, so you deserve a tip.”

The caption to Ky’s video reads, “I cried because why wouldn’t he deserve a tip??? And why did he apologize????”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

Who turns down free money?!?!

