November 20, 2024 at 6:47 am

Starbucks Customer Tried To Give Her Barista A Tip But They He Wouldn’t Accept It Because There Was A Long Line. – ‘I cried because why wouldn’t he deserve a tip?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kyleeraevyn

Have you ever heard of a worker TURNING DOWN a tip?

That’s a new one to me, but I guess it happens…

A TikTokker named Ky posted a video and showed viewers the interaction she had with a Starbucks barista who refused a tip from her when she went through the store’s drive-thru.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “Barista at Starbucks wouldn’t accept tips because there was a long line.”

Ky thanked the barista after she got her drink and then said they weren’t able to add a tip to their order.

The barista told her that they hit the “no” button by default because there was a line of cars in the drive-thru.

Source: TikTok

Ky responded, “You’re working even harder when you have a line, so you deserve a tip.”

The caption to Ky’s video reads, “I cried because why wouldn’t he deserve a tip??? And why did he apologize????”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@kyleeraevyn

I cried because why wouldn’t he deserve a tip??? AND WHY DID HE APOLOGIZE??? 😭 #creatorsearchinsights #starbucks #starbucksbarista #errandsvlog #coffee

♬ original sound – Ky

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer agrees with the barista.

Source: TikTok

Who turns down free money?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter