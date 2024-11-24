Stranger Keeps Using Their Email For Makeup Store Loyalty Points, So They Donate Everything They Earned To Charity

Not everyone thinks twice before using someone else’s belongings, whether it’s physical property or even an email address.

So, what would you do if you started receiving monthly receipts for a store loyalty account you never signed up for, all because someone entered your email as their own?

Would you ignore it?

Or would you put their points to good use?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves in this very situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Use my email? I’ll use your points. Someone on the opposite side of the globe has given my email as theirs to a makeup store they visit monthly. They pay for their products in-store, but the receipt is emailed to me. I’ve tried canceling the account or changing email settings, but the receipts keep coming.

At least it was for a good cause.

There’s no address or other contact details for this person – only my email address. I’m sick of this, so I logged into their account and gave all of their built-up points to charity. Maybe when they go to use them they’ll realise their address is wrong and change it.

Wonder how long it will take them to figure it out.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this story.

This person had a similar experience.

Can’t understand why people would send important information to someone else’s email.

This would warrant an email change for most people.

Perhaps the person has something on auto delivery and forgot to change the address.

This will teach them.

Makeup stores are expensive, so they’ll sure miss that discount when it comes time to try to use the points.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.